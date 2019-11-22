|
Mar 18, 1933 ~ Nov 17, 2019 (age 86)
Sharon passed away November 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born on March 18, 1933 in Bell, CA to Olaf and Grace Maughan Jacobson. She completed school in the Bell education program. Sharon enrolled at Utah State College in Logan.
While at school she was active in several school activities including Association of Woman Students, President of the Sigma Kappa Sorority, chosen Queen of Hearts by the Sigma Phi Epslon Fraternity. She later became President of the Panhellence Council. Sharon was selected as one of the "Senior Personalities". Sharon graduated with a teaching degree and taught in Utah, Nevada and Arizona school systems.
She met her future husband in Las Vegas, Lt Richard Pedersen a pilot in the USAF who was assigned to the local air base. They were married on February 28, 1959 and assigned to an air base west of Phoenix, AZ. This followed multiple assignments both in the states and overseas. While in the Air Force, Sharon was active in parent teacher programs, the Officers Wives Club and rising three children. This included a 15-month assignment for her husband's tour in South East Asia. Her husband retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service.
The family moved to Denver, CO to begin a new career in the energy engineering and construction field. This also involved assignments and moves to Alaska, California and Texas. After taking an early retirement the family moved back to Denver where they have lived for the past 25 years.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 60 years, children: John Pedersen of Littleton, CO, Paul Pedersen of Santa Cruz, CA, Susie Troutner of Santa Barbara, CA; granddaughter Kylie Daly Pedersen and grandson Beck Troutner of Santa Barbara, CA.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. A viewing will be Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Wellsville Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019