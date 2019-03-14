Home

POWERED BY

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Syracuse Center Ward building
2228 South 1660 West
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Syracuse Center Ward building
2228 South 1660 West
Sharon Page Batchelor


1937 - 2019
Sharon Page Batchelor Obituary
1937 ~ 2019
Sharon Page Batchelor passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Layton, Utah. She was born on June 10, 1937 to Kenneth and Wilma Page in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Davis High in Kaysville, Utah in May 1955. She married her high school sweetheart, David Walter Batchelor, on September 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they had six children.
Sharon was a true disciple of Jesus Christ, and she tried every day to emulate Him. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in it. She was beloved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, David Batchelor; her sister, Marianne (David) Noakes; brother, Lynn (Dorothy) Page; children, Carrie (Dennis) Jensen; Ann (Ted) Passey; Ricky Batchelor; Kimberly Nally; Heather (Kivalu) Ramanlal; and Ryan (Dawn) Batchelor, and 26 grand-children and 29 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph (Elaine) Page, and grand-daughter Michelle Passey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 am at the Syracuse Center Ward building, 2228 South 1660 West. Interment will be at the Syracuse City Cemetery located at 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
