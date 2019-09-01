|
1932 ~ 2019
Sharon Rishton Toone died of congestive heart failure on August 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 87. Sharon was born February 14, 1932, the oldest of 8 children, to Clyde Smith Toone and Ora Rishton Toone in Salt Lake City, Utah.
His childhood was spent in Salt Lake City. He graduated from West High School in 1949. He married his life long sweetheart Pauline LaRee Wood on June 29, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. He worked in his father's body and fender shop until after his father's death in 1957.
In 1959, he moved with his wife and 3 girls to Phoenix, Arizona where he was in a motel business with his mother and brother. Sharon's last child was born while living in Arizona and was a boy.
After leaving the motel business he perfected a car painting technique in which the paint always looked Lustrous, wet and shiny. Sharon was highly acknowledged for his skills and expertise in painting mainly Porsche's and Audi's. He continued his unique car painting for several years until his retirement.
Sharon was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Gerald, Bryan and Bruce. He is survived by his wife, children - Cheryl Toone, Shauna Charles, Pauline Sargent and James Toone and 3 grandchildren, as well as, his sisters, Deon Carpenter (Doug), Myrna Johnson (Les) and Diana Pisar, and brother Clyde Wendell Toone
As per personal and family request no services will be held.
Burial will be at the Phoenix Memorial Park & Mortuary, Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019