Sharon Rose Summersett Brinton
1951-2020
SEDALIA, MO- Sharon Rose Summersett Brinton, of Sedalia, Missouri, returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 after a 12-year battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Lawrence Raymond Summersett and Mary Elizabeth Miller Summersett.
Sharon attended Brigham Young University where she dated and married Stephen White Brinton. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 15, 1971. Sharon and Steve raised their 7 children primarily in Cottonwood Heights, Utah and then relocated in 2006 to Sedalia, Missouri.
A funeral service will be held Sat., Feb. 29th at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 2301 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) Visitations will be held Friday, Feb. 28th from 6:00-8:00pm at Cannon Mortuary 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) and the day of the service at the church from 11:00-11:45.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020