1936 ~ 2020
Sharon Sue Stroud Stephenson passed away November 3, 2020. Sharon was born June 29, 1936 in Springfield, Illinois to Earl C. and Irene C. Stroud.
Sharon enjoyed volunteering, loved to travel, work in the garden and loved her dogs. Sharon took pride in her home in Bountiful, Utah.
Sharon is survived by her son Scott Sturzenegger and grandchildren, Jamie Brown, Justin Brown, and Kourtney Sturzenegger and 8 great-grandchildren.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Irene Stroud, husband James Gary Stephenson, daughter Teresa Tullis and brother Stanley Stroud.
Sharon was loved by extended family members, Lael Brown, Steve and Kathy Stroud, Shane Stroud, and friends and neighbors.
A special thank you to Jody and Lynn Arbuckle, Brio Hospice (Nicole) for your care and kindness.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Due to State COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sharon's name to a charity of your choice
.