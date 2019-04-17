Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Walker Thompson
October 17, 1937 - April 13, 2019
Sharon Walker Thompson passed away April 13, 2019. There will be a viewing Friday April 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary; 295 N Main St, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church at 115 E Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT with a viewing preceding it from 9:30 to 10:30. For a full obituary or to leave condolences please visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
