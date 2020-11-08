1/1
Sharon Wettstein Stahle
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Wettstein Stahle died in her home on November 2, 2020, in Bountiful, UT. She had been struggling with and ultimately succumbed to complications from a stroke suffered in 2017. She was 74.
Sharon was born on January 4, 1946, in Bountiful, UT to her parents, Glen Lorin and Florence Larene Wettstein. She was the second of four children. She graduated from Weber State College with a degree in Nursing. She married Richard Henry Stahle on August 31, 1966, in the Salt Lake City Temple, and they had four children. The Stahles lived in Davis County their entire lives, Richard working as an attorney in Salt Lake City and Sharon working as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Lakeview and Davis hospitals until 2008. Outside her occupation, she dedicated herself to caring for her children and grandchildren as well as faithfully serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life.
Sharon was an avid knitter, painter and reader. She loved music and attended numerous concerts. She also loved to travel, managing to visit half a dozen countries and multiple destinations throughout the U.S. Sharon was a living example of Christ's admonition to "be of good cheer," sharing her love, creativity, and hope with all she knew, even during the most challenging times of her life.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters Susan Stahle and Allison (Nick) Wright; her two sons Phillip (Heather) Stahle and Paul (Ryan) Stahle; her two sisters Beverly (Duane) Larson and Ann Fillerup; her brother Bill (Jaralee) Wettstein; and her 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who died from Leukemia in 1986.
A public viewing for Sharon will take place from 9:30 - 10:30 am on Monday, November 9, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT, 84010. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small, family memorial service will take place directly after, but all are invited to join via Facebook live @ https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 6, 2020
Please accept my sincere sympathy on the loss of your mother. Your wonderful dad, Richard, was my cousin (your grandma, Nora Stahle, was my aunt and my mom, Barbara’’s, sister) and I knew your sweet mother through them. She was a person who was always kind to all. I hope you can receive comfort from your memories of her.
Joan Rice Klemm
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved