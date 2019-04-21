|
|
1950 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Sharrie R. Martin, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 17, 2019.
She was born January 25, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Raymond and Joyce Kelly.
She married Lynn B. Martin on April 11, 1970 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sharrie dedicated her life to her 4 children, 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling, gambling, crocheting blankets for her grandkids and attending their sporting events.
She was a successful Sales Executive, who enjoyed her career and interactions with her customers and coworkers.
Survied by her children Julie (Dave) Hood, Kelly (Amanda) Martin, Nichole (Daniel) Reynolds, Adam (Amy) Martin; father Raymond Kelly; siblings Janet Bruce, Robin Kelly, Patti Larsen, Mike Kelly and Lisa Bouillon, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother Joyce Kelly, husband Lynn B. Martin and our special angel Lora Jane Kelly.
Viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019