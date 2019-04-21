Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Sharrie Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S. Highland Dr.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharrie Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharrie Rae Martin


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharrie Rae Martin Obituary
1950 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Sharrie R. Martin, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 17, 2019.
She was born January 25, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Raymond and Joyce Kelly.
She married Lynn B. Martin on April 11, 1970 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Sharrie dedicated her life to her 4 children, 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling, gambling, crocheting blankets for her grandkids and attending their sporting events.
She was a successful Sales Executive, who enjoyed her career and interactions with her customers and coworkers.
Survied by her children Julie (Dave) Hood, Kelly (Amanda) Martin, Nichole (Daniel) Reynolds, Adam (Amy) Martin; father Raymond Kelly; siblings Janet Bruce, Robin Kelly, Patti Larsen, Mike Kelly and Lisa Bouillon, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by mother Joyce Kelly, husband Lynn B. Martin and our special angel Lora Jane Kelly.
Viewing will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing at 10:00 AM. Services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., Millcreek, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now