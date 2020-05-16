|
|
Sharron Pezely
1941 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born on June 27, 1941 to Raymond L. Price and Geraldine Hughes Price in Salt Lake City, Utah, she attended West High School and Stevens Henager College. She married James Pezely on May 5, 1960. Her passion and greatest accomplishment was being a mother, grandmother, daughter, wife and sister. Sharron, you are missed and will always be in our hearts and thoughts, along with your beloved cat Katie. Thank you to our angels Jen and Ceelie, for taking special care of Sharron and helping all of us through this difficult time. She is survived by her daughter Kelley (Reed) Perkins, son Nick (Trish) Pezely, granddaughter Amber (Eric) Smith, grandson Christopher (Christie) Perkins and brother Raymond (Linda) Price. Preceded in death by husband James Pezely, father Raymond Price and mother Geraldine Price. A private graveside is will be held on Monday May 18, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences can be shared at larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020