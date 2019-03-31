Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
4670 South State Street
Murray, UT
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary
4670 South State Street
Murray, UT
Shaun Fackrell Obituary
4/22/1972 ~ 3/27/2019
On the morning of March 27, 2019, Shaun Fackrell passed away unexpectedly at his home in West Valley City, Utah.
Shaun touched many people's lives as he served as a Pastor at The Salt Lake City Mission for over a decade. He never refused help to a soul in need, and brought light with him every place he went.
Shaun is survived by his mother, Char McCuaig; nephew, Tyler McCuaig; sister, Jama Bulfer; brother-in-law and friend Tony Bulfer; his grandparents, Larry and LaVon Riggs; and many Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles.
A memorial and celebration of Shaun's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 4670 South State Street in Murray, Utah, A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and the Memorial Service starting at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
