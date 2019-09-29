|
|
Shauna M. Breinholt
03/24/1933 ~ 09/23/2019
Our beautiful, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019. Shauna Margaret was born to Benjamin Glen Kilpatrick and Genevieve Fife Kilpatrick on March 24, 1933. Because Genevieve's first pregnancy with brother Gene had been extremely difficult, she was advised that any future attempts to have children would end her life. In spite of the risks, Genevieve's pregnancy with Shauna went very smoothly, and, as a result, baby Shauna was quickly deemed the family's miracle baby. Genevieve went on to give birth to two more healthy children. Shauna grew up in a warm, caring household and, like most households of the 1930's, subsisted on very limited resources. Fortunately, the family's tradition of Irish thrift ensured that the family was always adequately provided for. Shauna took this tradition of thrift to heart and was very proud of her waste not, want not attitude toward life. Shauna graduated from West High School in 1952. On February 11, 1954 she married Bill Breinholt. Together they raised four rambunctious boys. Shauna was a stay at home mom until the 1970's. She decided to go to work and got a job on the assembly line at Deseret Medical. Her strong work ethic and personable charisma was noticed by her superiors, and she was quickly promoted to the position of head receptionist and switchboard operator. She was then recruited by Milne Truck Lines and worked many years as their head receptionist and switchboard operator. She finished her career working for the Utah Department of Transportation as a liason to the interstate trucking industry.
As her sons, we fully accept our rambunctious reputation and, in fact, feel that "rambunctious" is probably a pretty conservative adjective for our behavior during our teen years. Luckily for us, our mom was totally up to the task. Mom was very gifted and creative and always found ways to channel our excessive energy in productive ways. She arranged picnics and other family outings, and she always planned great vacations for us every year. Mom was also an excellent cook and wonderful baker. Our home was the destination point for Thanksgiving and Christmas every year, and mom made the best pies on the planet! She was also a very gifted seamstress. In fact, she excelled at anything she put her mind to. Mom was a devoted matriarch, we love her with all our hearts, and will miss her deeply.
Shauna touched many lives and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her three sons; Ben (Carol), Tracy (Debra), and Daron (Kenna), sister Linda, brother Jeff, four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Mark, husband Bill, and brother Gene.
Services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Dr. The viewing is on Tuesday, October 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral is on Wednesday October 2 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Shauna's name to the American Diabetes Association by calling 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or online at https://donations.diabetes.org .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019