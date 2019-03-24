|
1978 ~ 2019
Our loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend, Shauntel A. Pierce Westbrook left this world on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 as a fighter after a long three year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Shauntel was born on August 7, 1978 to Asay and Arlette Evans Pierce in Price, Utah.
She married the love of her life Charlie Westbrook on September 8, 2001 and they spent 20 plus years together. They had two wonderful sons, Zachary Ray and Kyler Ray.
She enjoyed swimming, gymnastics and playing the piano at a young age. She was also on the Carbon High swim team. Shauntel was a very talented young lady. After marrying her high school sweetheart Shauntel enjoyed many family activities such as camping, fishing, hiking and hunting where she scored her trophy elk. She loved being out on the lake with family and friends. Her favorite NBA basketball team was the Utah Jazz. She loved nothing better than treasure hunting for sheds with her family. Her favorite past time was following in her mom's footsteps collecting arrow heads.
Survived by her husband, Charlie Westbrook; son, Kyler Ray; parents, Asay and Arlette Pierce; mother in law, Joni Oliveto Westbrook; brother, Rodney (Shawna) Pierce; sister, Stasay (John) McCowen; sister in laws, Jennifer O'Neil, JoLynn Westbrook; nieces, Mikaila and Jerra O'Neil, McKenzie Parks, Brienna Howell; nephews, Kobe McCowen, Jaxon Cordell, Ty and Chase Alderson; her furry four legged companion Lexi and numerous friends and family.
Preceded in death by her son, Zachary Ray Westbrook; grandparents, Darrell and Roma Norton, Dominic and Janet Oliveto; father in law, Charles Westbrook; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank Willow and Jen with Community Nursing Home Health and Hospice for all their help and support through this time of need; Mitchell Funeral Home, Pastor Steve and Pastor Alex.
Funeral service, Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Price Chapel (611 West Price River Drive) in Price. Family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church. Interment, Cliffview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted at Utah Power Credit Union under Kyler Westbrook to help pay for medical expenses
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019