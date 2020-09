Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

In Memory of

Shawn Wickersham

Aug 12, 1965 ~ Sep 21, 2001

For all that you were

And all that you meant to us

We love you

Dad, Mom, Kelly, Kevin, Roni



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store