Shawna Willey Johnson Romera
1953 - 2020
Our beautiful, precious Shawna passed from mortality into the arms of her father on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was 67 years old. Her health has been precarious for some time. We are grateful that she is now free of pain.
Shawna was born August 6, 1953 to Don and Joleen Willey in the LDS Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah. Her early life was spent in Bountiful, where she attended Holbrook and Oak Hill Elementary, Millcreek Junior and Bountiful High. She graduated from the University of Utah in Education. After graduation, she taught sixth grade where her students were taller than she at 5 feet. She continued teaching kindergarten at Jenny P. Stewart and J.A. Taylor Elementary.
Shawna married Randy Johnson in 1976 and they had five children. Randy died in 1993. She retired from teaching as the need to be a full time mother became precedent.
In April of 2000, Shawna married Jim Romera and became a mother of nine children and nineteen grandchildren whom she dearly loved. They all grew together as a family. Each year they looked forward to Halloween and Santa Clause parties. She delighted in watching her grandchildren's participation in their various sports competitions. Throughout the summer, they shared boating excursions on Pine View and time at the cabin in the Moose, Wyoming. Shawna was a devoted grandmother.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ was an important part of her life. She held several positions in the Church of Jesus Christ, serving faithfully. She and Jim were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Shawna had many lifelong friends as well as aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children: Courtney, Adam and Jordan Johnson, Ashley and Drew Eastman, Rachel and Taylor Moncur, Jenny Romera, Cindy and Eric Hansen, Stacy and Jason Trevino, Spencer and Mattie Romera; 18 grandchildren; her mother, Joleen Willey; brother, Duff Willey; sister, Susie Heaton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, a grandson, and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
OCT
23
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 20, 2020
I went to Millcreek JH and Bountiful High with Shawna and nKnew her parents from the Elks Lodge. Shawna was a beautiful woman and will be missed by all.
Shauna Monks-Freeman
Friend
October 19, 2020
