Shawnee Brown
Shawnee Kay Brown
1943 ~ 2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Shawnee Brown, age 77, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on April 21, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vince Nelson and Ruth Thomas Nelson. She married Michael L. Brown on June 21, 1963. Shawnee is survived by daughters, Cindy Brown (Shane) Burnett, Kristie Brown McNulty and four grandsons. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held in her honor. For online condolences and the full obituary, please visit Memorialutah.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
