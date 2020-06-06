Shelly Wilcken Alvey
1962 - 2020
1962 ~ 2020
Shelly Wilcken Alvey, 57 lost her battle with cancer May 30, 2020 in Clifton, Idaho. Shelly was born October 5, 1962 in Panorama City California to Ronald Hugh Wilcken and Sherry Wilcken Rodriguez. Shelly married the love of her life, Douglas Alvey Aug 28, 2004 in WVC, UT. Shelly is survived by her husband Doug Alvey, her children Kyle, Dustin, and Kiersten Ominski, Zach and Casey Turner, her mother Sherry Rodriguez, and her brother Russ (Jessica) Wilcken. Shelly loved her family and doing anything with family. Shelly had a positive attitude and fought a tough fight to the very end. She will be greatly missed. There will be a Celebration of Life Open House for any wishing to pay tribute to Shelly on June 13, 2020. Details can be found on her obituary at www.webbmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
