1944 ~ 2020
On the morning of Saturday, April 18th, this beauty was reunited with her beloved Philip, beautiful parents, and cherished friends and family members above. We have no doubt Philip is cooking up a feast to celebrate her arrival and welcome her home. Probably something spicy.
It's been a long road for her with a devastating disease that took her mind a long time ago. Our hearts have been missing her for years already. We are comforted to know she is at peace now.
We will remember Sher as a force, a rebel, and a wild spirit. She worshipped her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved people, sunshine, gardening, chocolate, cheeseburgers, and always a bit of mischief. She ran her own business and had a gift for making friends everywhere she went.
She leaves behind her children, Todd (Cindy) Thompson, Jason (Kristen) Ward, Ingrid Searle, and Tracy (Renae) Gallo; her siblings Don (Merlene) Gates, Ken (Judy) Gates, Roxanne (William) Leonard, and Bruce (Debbie) Gates; and many very loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Goulda and Cummings Gates; her husband Philip; and her son's Robert and Philip Jr.
In light of recent restrictions, we will be celebrating her life over her birthday weekend in St. George, UT on July 11, 2020 when we can hold each other again.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020