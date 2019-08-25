|
Sheron Busenbark Mertin
1937 ~ 2019
Sheron Busenbark Mertin passed away holding the hand of her sweetheart on August 20, 2019, in Riverton, Utah.
She was born in Torrey, Utah, on July 7, 1937 to Owen Busenbark and Grace King. Her family moved from Torrey to Salt Lake City, Utah, when Sheron was 4 years old. She was a Jordan High School Beetdigger class of 1955. She married her sweetheart, Larry P. Mertin, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 26, 1954. They lived the first half their married lives in West Jordan and the second half in Monroe. Sheron was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a both a ward Relief Society and ward Young Women President. She worked in the Jordan River and Manti Temples and was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Sheron was a master seamstress, an avid reader and was gifted with an eye for interior design. During her early married years she enjoyed bowling and later in life she volunteered at the Fremont Indian Park in Sevier, Utah.
Sheron is survived by her husband, Larry, and her children Deborah Mertin Jackson, (Alan), Kevin L. Mertin (Sheri), James P. Mertin, Kristopher K. Mertin (Michele), and O. Bradford Mertin (Amber). Larry and Sheron have 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the Beehive Home of Riverton and Canyons Home and Hospice.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) South Jordan Utah, on Monday, August 26th, 2019, (her 65th wedding anniversary) from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The funeral services will be held at the Monroe Utah Stake Center on Wednesday August 28th, 2019, at 1:00pm. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Internment in the Monroe City Cemetery.
Online Condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019