Sherrie Ann Rubink



1940 - 2020



Sherrie Ann Olsen Rubink passed away on October 22, 2020 just two days before her 80th birthday, at her home in Sandy, Utah surrounded by family. Sherrie was born on October 24, 1940 in Grace, Idaho to Phyllis Johnson and Harley George Olsen. She was raised in Grace, Idaho and one of her early accomplishments was being named Miss Caribou County in 1959. She attended Utah State University and received a degree in Elementary Education. It was here that she met her husband and companion for eternity, Duane Maynard Rubink. They were married on August 5, 1960 and were blessed with four children.



Sherrie later received her Master's degree from Arizona State University. She worked for several years as an elementary school teacher both in Arizona and in Utah touching the lives of hundreds of students. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her home, quilting and spending time with family. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers for several years. Sherrie was dedicated to genealogy work including serving three family history missions and authoring a book about her paternal grandparents ancestry entitled "George A and Agnes Belle Baird Olsen, Their Legacy and Testimony."



Her beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Duane Rubink Jr., Stacey A. Jones, Daren O. Rubink, Dustin S. Rubink, 24 grandchildren (spouses), 3 great grandchildren, son and daughters in law, sister Helen Harris, and brother Fred Olsen.



The funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 11164 Londonderry Drive, Sandy, UT. Internment will take place at the Grace, Idaho Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Primary Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store