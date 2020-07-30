1/1
Sherron Mae Winn
Loving mother and grandmother passed away July 22, 2020.
Sherron enjoyed life and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Mae and Earnest Dehmel, Sister Sandra Grimsley Wallentine. Survived by her two sons Doug, Pamela Winn, and David, Christina Winn. She has 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held August 1, 2020 from 10:00- 12noon at Wasatch Lawn Funeral Home. 3401 South Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
