In Loving Memory

Loving mother and grandmother passed away July 22, 2020.

Sherron enjoyed life and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Mae and Earnest Dehmel, Sister Sandra Grimsley Wallentine. Survived by her two sons Doug, Pamela Winn, and David, Christina Winn. She has 8 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held August 1, 2020 from 10:00- 12noon at Wasatch Lawn Funeral Home. 3401 South Highland Dr., Salt Lake City, UT.



