Sherry L. Harding
February 16, 1947 ~
September 4, 2019
Sherry passed away surrounded by her family who loves her.
She leaves behind her children Angie (Rod) Andra, Travis (Aliso) Ott, Mike (Tara) Blankenship; seven grandchildren; brother Mike (Cheri) Mikesell. Preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Ott.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 PM at the Woodland Cemetery, E State Hwy 35, Kamas.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019