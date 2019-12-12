Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Sherry Lee Olson (Reese) Olson


1943 - 2019
Sherry Lee Olson (Reese) Olson Obituary
Sherry Lee (Reese) Olson
1943 ~ 2019
Sherry passed away on December 7th, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends who loved her so much. She died as a result of a complication from an unexpected surgery. Sherry was born to Robert Olson and Waldine Ivers. She was the eldest of their four children. She graduated from Utah State University where she excelled in academics and had fun with her Chi Omega sorority sisters. Sherry went on to obtain her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Utah. She had an outstanding career in social work, which included teaching at the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Utah for many years and working for the Department of Social Services and several non-profit agencies. Travel has always been a big part of Sherry's life. After she retired she was able to travel the world by bicycle and hiking boots. Although, she was happiest being at home reading a book with a cat or dog on her lap.
Sherry is survived by her partner and best friend of 40 years Catherine Harlin, and also by her four legged children Cooper and Addie. She is also survived by her two sisters, and several nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends who all adored her. She never missed an opportunity to be with her family and friends. Her infectious laugh, kindness, generosity, loyalty, intellect and humor has left a deep impression on all who knew her.
A celebration of Sherry's life will take place this spring, her favorite time of year.
If you would like to honor Sherry with a gift, she was very passionate about the "Noble Horse Sanctuary".
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
