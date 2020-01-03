Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meet Me on 33rd
1565 E 3300 S
SLC., UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry Stahle Chapman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry Stahle Chapman Obituary
6/1/41 ~ 12/16/19
"SHE GAVE HER ALL"
Sherry passed away peacefully and is now dancing with the angels. She was an example to many, a mentor, great listener, courageous and fought 'til the end. She will be greatly missed. Join in the Celebration of her Life with love, laughter, stories and dancing on January 5, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Meet Me on 33rd, 1565 E 3300 S, SLC.
Born and raised in Bountiful. She married Bruce M. Riley and later divorced. She is survived by daughters, Christine Riley and Tracy Riley Smith, grandchildren, Tiffany (Brandon), Dustin, Riley (Madison), Jonathan, Lacey, Sean and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Terry, brother Craig and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Beanie, son, Sean M. Smith and sister, Nancy.
She later moved to St. George and married H.A. "Bud" Chapman. He has 5 children. A celebration of life will be held in St. George at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -