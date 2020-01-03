|
6/1/41 ~ 12/16/19
"SHE GAVE HER ALL"
Sherry passed away peacefully and is now dancing with the angels. She was an example to many, a mentor, great listener, courageous and fought 'til the end. She will be greatly missed. Join in the Celebration of her Life with love, laughter, stories and dancing on January 5, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Meet Me on 33rd, 1565 E 3300 S, SLC.
Born and raised in Bountiful. She married Bruce M. Riley and later divorced. She is survived by daughters, Christine Riley and Tracy Riley Smith, grandchildren, Tiffany (Brandon), Dustin, Riley (Madison), Jonathan, Lacey, Sean and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Terry, brother Craig and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Beanie, son, Sean M. Smith and sister, Nancy.
She later moved to St. George and married H.A. "Bud" Chapman. He has 5 children. A celebration of life will be held in St. George at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020