Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred
Dec 7, 1949 ~ Nov 17, 2019
PINESDALE - Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred was herself to the end. She was born December 7, 1949 to Mary Jessop Lavery and Ormond Frank Lavery.
Sheryl lived a life of service to others, including being a nurse at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.
She is survived by the love of her life, Samuel Taggart Allred; her 5 adored children, 26 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and countless extended family that she loved with all her heart.
Our saintly mother Dawn earned her wings on November 17, 2019. She is loved by all who knew her. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019