Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-2010
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Allred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred Obituary
Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred
Dec 7, 1949 ~ Nov 17, 2019
PINESDALE - Sheryl Dawn Lavery Allred was herself to the end. She was born December 7, 1949 to Mary Jessop Lavery and Ormond Frank Lavery.
Sheryl lived a life of service to others, including being a nurse at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.
She is survived by the love of her life, Samuel Taggart Allred; her 5 adored children, 26 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and countless extended family that she loved with all her heart.
Our saintly mother Dawn earned her wings on November 17, 2019. She is loved by all who knew her. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -