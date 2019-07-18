|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Holden, Utah - Shirl Allen Gager, our dear husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend left this earth on July 12, 2019 to be with his Heavenly Family. Born September 28, 1935 in Granger, Utah to Claude W. and Selma Hick Gager. He married Carol Bea Craner on August 28, 1989 and they were sealed together for time and eternity at the Manti Temple on July 15, 1994.
For those wishing to show their love and respect, a viewing will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am to noon at the Holden Ward Meetinghouse (100 North 110 East, Holden, Utah 84636). Online condolences and full obituary is available at www.olpinstevensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019