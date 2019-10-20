|
|
Shirl R. Black
AKA Blackie, Squig, & Scary Grandpa
Shirl was called home to his loving Heavenly Father on Friday October 18, after a short illness. He was born to William Ernest Black and Ella Clark Black June 24, 1940 in his beloved Delta UT. Shirl met his eternal sweetheart Shari Lynn Draper while attending school at Snow College. They married December 1st 1962 in the Manti Temple. They enjoyed 49 years together. Shirl was a hard worker and retired from Kennecott Copper after 37 years in 2002. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. Shirl loved getting to know people and he knew everyone. He loved to visit and there was no one that was not considered his friend. We can definitely say he knew and befriended practically everyone. He made the very best of his retirement doing what he loved, working at the car wash, lunch dates with his friends, movies, golfing, road trips, four wheeling, exploring the desert and floating the Boise River. Shirl is survived by his two daughters Jennifer & Terry Word, Riverton UT. Becky Kehl, West Jordan UT and, daughter in law Annette Black, Grantsville UT. He has 10 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. He also leaves behind his loving Brother Max C. Black, Boise ID. Shirl is preceded in death by his wife Shari, Son Matthew and Son in law Greg Kehl. We adore you Dad. Enjoy your well deserved place in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 22nd,11:00 a.m. at the Paradise Ward, 1555 West Lovely Road, Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held, Monday, October 21st, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road and again Tuesday 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street Murray UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019