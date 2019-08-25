|
|
Shirla Jean West Terry
1934 ~ 2019
Shirla Jean West Terry peacefully passed away August 22, 2019. Shirla was born 9/15/1934 in Pocatello, ID to Eugene Spencer West and Shirla McKinlay West. Shirla had one sister, Sharon Ann West Schroeder. After the loss of her father when she was eight years old, her mother married Robert Sorenson Jensen, and Shirla welcomed Jolene Jensen, as her sister.
Shirla attended Pocatello High School where she met the love of her life, Morris Lee Terry. They were married at her home on July 25, 1953, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls, ID temple on October 19,1960. They had 34 wonderful years together before Morris passed away in 1987. Morris and Shirla were loving parents to their eight surviving children: Steven (Karen) Terry, Jeff (Cheryl) Terry, Lisa (Terry) Elliott, Robert (Jene) Terry, Deborah (Dennis) Sharp, Jennifer (Dave) Johnson, Kristin (Keith) Horton and Sean (Wendy) Terry. Shirla is also survived by her many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom were a joy and delight to her.
Shirla spent 29 years at home raising her family, returning to work in 1983 for Midwest Realty and then Allgrunn Insurance Agency.
Shirla and Morris relocated from Pocatello to Salt Lake City, UT in 1968. Shirla accepted many church callings over the years and was always supportive of Morris' work and church leadership responsibilities. Shirla was an accomplished pianist, and she enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was an avid Jazz fan and shared her enthusiasm for the team and the sport with her family.
We cherish and admire our Mother for her great example of love and devotion to her husband and her family. Each of her children and grandchildren look forward to our own sweet reunion with our parents.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to Beehive Homes in South Jordan, Utah, where Shirla received loving care from Tina, Dan, Rebecca, Melissa and all the amazing CNA's and nurses. Special thanks to her grand-daughter Shelby Terry, who as her hospice CNA, was able to give Shirla all the love of her family every day.
Services will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Hunter South Stake Center, 5180 W. 4700 S., West Valley City. Friends and family are invited to visit Monday evening 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, and at the church Tuesday morning 10:00 am to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019