Shirla Kim Leyba
1958-2020
Kim passed away suddenly on Jan. 19, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1958 to Vern and JoAnn Enniss. She married Russell Leyba on Jan. 2, 1975. They moved to Rawlins, Wyoming in 1978. Russell preceded her in death in 2002.
She is survived by her children: Joey Leyba, Steve (Jennifer) Leyba, Elizabeth (Frank) Hampton; her loving companion, Arnold Jacobson; sisters, brother, and one aunt, many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all of them. She was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a celebration of her life in Rawlins, Wyoming on a later date.
There will be a graveside service on Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery/Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd (10600 So) where a viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Online condolences: www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020