Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse
8181 West, Breeze Drive
Magna, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse
8181 West, Breeze Drive
Magna, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse
8181 West, Breeze Drive
Magna, UT
Shirlee Nye


1934 - 2019
Shirlee Nye Obituary
Shirlee Ann Nye
1934 ~ 2019
Shirlee Ann Westover Nye returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 3, 2019. She was born April 8, 1934 to Arus John and Miriam Westover. Her parents, and brother Jon, preceded her in death. She married Eldon C. Nye in the Salt Lake Temple and they were the light of each other's lives for 66 years. They have five children, Karen (Gavin) LeBaron, South Jordan; Kenneth (Vickie) Nye, West Jordan; Cindy Seager (Taylorsville); Robert (Jan) Nye, Des Moines; and Sherrie (Doug) Miller, Seattle. Shirlee has 21 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, September 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 8181 West, Breeze Drive, Magna. Viewings will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on September 9, and from 10:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the service, both at the same church location. Interment will follow the funeral services at Valley View Memorial Park, West Valley City, Utah. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
