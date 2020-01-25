|
|
Shirlene Pearl Buxton Peterson
1939 ~ 2020
Draper, UT-Shirlene Pearl Buxton Peterson passed away at home on January 22, 2020, in Draper, Utah. She was born on August 8, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Verl and Phyllis Buxton. She married Stanley Peterson on February 15, 2006. Shirlene was the best example of kindness and forgiveness that this earth has ever known. She was a mother of 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. She passed away from an incurable exterior ulcer. She had a strong testimony of the Gospel, and served as a Relief Society President and Stake Primary President. She thoroughly enjoyed her occupation as an accounting clerk for grocery related companies. She loved to spend time with her family, travelling, and shopping. We will all miss her positive attitude and empathy for all. Shirlene is survived by her husband, Stanley Peterson, her sons, Jeffery and Michael, and her daughter Julie. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her son Craig. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah and again on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM at the Mountain Point 4th Ward, 498 East 14085 South, Draper, Utah. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020