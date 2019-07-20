Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 S. 200 W.
Shirley A. Miller


1933 - 2019
Shirley A. Miller Obituary
1933 ~ 2019
Shirley A. Miller passed away Monday, July15, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born October 15, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah the daughter of William Ronald and Sarahan Baldwin Andrew.
She graduated from South High School in 1952; married Dale G. Miller and together they had two daughters. Shirley worked as a teller for Walker Bank.
Shirley was a member of the Twin Star Riders. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Kathy Thurston and Cindy M. Higgs (Creed); seven grandchildren, Jed, Jessica, and Codi Thurston; Charles W., Weston Z., Brandon A., and Amber E. Higgs; two great-grandchildren Curtis J. Werner and Benson Blake. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and four sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S. 200 W. Friends may visit family Saturday, prior from 9:00 - 9:30 am at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E.
In lieu of flowers, donations for her final expenses will be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 20, 2019
