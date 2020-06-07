Shirley Ann Wight Yenglin-Wright
Shirley Ann Wight
Yenglin-Wright
1933 ~ 2020
Shirley Ann Wight Yenglin-Wright passed away on June 1, 2020. She was born in Bartley, Nebraska on January 8, 1933 to Floyd Emmett Wight and Velma Etta Rowe.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, services will be by invitation only on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For complete obituary, to leave condolences and to view the services live, visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
01:00 PM
view the services live
