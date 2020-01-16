Home

POWERED BY

Services
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas Obituary
Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas
Feb 26, 1925 ~ Jan 7, 2020
Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas died peacefully in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Shirley was born in Inglewood, California on February 26, 1925, to William Leroy Wilkes and Eva Nancy Angeline McElrath. Shirley grew up in southern California and Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree majoring in both English and food science. Shirley was a skillful teacher and a gifted writer, who co-authored several religious books.
Shirley married Robert K. Thomas in the St. George temple in 1948. They were doting parents and grandparents to their three children and eleven grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shirley held many ward and stake positions and was a member of the Relief Society General Board. She also served six years as second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency (1978-83) until Bob and Shirley were called to preside over the Melbourne, Australia Mission.
Shirley is survived by her son Ryan L. Thomas (Ann) and daughter Nancy Angeline "Angie" Hinckley (Stuart), ten grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, her son Cornel W., her daughter-in-law Gretchen, and her grandson Sean M. Thomas. To send condolences and see the complete obituary with funeral service details, please go to www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -