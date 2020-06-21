Shirley Blaser Smith
1934 ~ 2020
Shirley J. Smith, 85, our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother passed away May 22, 2020 following a brief illness. Born on June 29, 1934 in Pocatello, ID to John (Jack) and Lillian Blaser. Married Orval D. Smith in March 1952. They had 5 children: Reid (Teri), Rick (Suzi), Mark (Jamie), Sheila, and Mike (Janie).
She enjoyed doing crafts, making jewelry and was very talented with her tole (folk art) painting. She is survived by her husband, children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services were held. Burial was at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.