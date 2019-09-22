|
|
Shirley Lucille Maxwell Bradford Boldt
1922 ~ 2019
Shirley Lucille Maxwell Bradford Boldt passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the age of 97, surrounded by her family. She was born May 12, 1922. Anyone that met her knew her as a wonderful, loving woman with a heart of gold. She will be forever missed by those whose lived she touched. She loved dogs, especially bull dogs. She loved doing puzzles and wouldn't stop until they were done. She loved to go camping and travel, and made it to 48 states. She worked at Litton's for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Janet; her father, John; 2 brothers: Robert and Richard; 3 sisters: Maxine, Marian and Joan; 2 husbands: Kenneth and Eugene; and 2 children: Larry and Judy. She is survived by 1 sister, Arlene; 3 children: Steve, Mike (Arleen), and Pat (Doug); 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, she would be grateful if you just held your loved ones a little closer today and savor every chance you get to spend time with them, as she did.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019