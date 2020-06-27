Mom was a stunning woman at any age but it was her grace and poise, her genuine kindness, her confidence, compassion and integrity that were most impressive. She was the oldest child of David Edward Thomas (deceased) and Florence Wade Thomas (deceased). She had a brother David John Thomas (deceased) and two sisters she helped raise Shauna Zwahlen (Kent) and JoLynne Olsen (Kent).

She was a good student who enjoyed track at West High School and attended U of U.

Shirley married O. LaMont Heath (deceased) and had three daughters, Cheryl Heath, Judy Davis (Ron, deceased), and Jill Patton; and one son, David LaMont Heath (deceased at birth).

She wore rose colored glasses throughout life, always recognizing only the good in others and helping those that couldn't stand on their own. Shirley was a fashion forward, trend setter who modeled, worked for the telephone company, and Wolfes Sporting Goods. She flipped and tastefully decorated houses with her husband throughout life. They also created Little Gems, a children's clothing manufacturing company.

Her children's success is due to her vigilant dedication and guidance. She gave an endless commitment of time to her family but let us carve our own path, always encouraging and cheering us on.

She was always prepared with an unexpected prize for her grandchildren who adoringly called her Grandma She She. Amie Kinder (Jerry), Daniel LaMont Davis (deceased), Ashlie McCracken (Kevin), Casie Draper, John Heath Draper (deceased).

She was a wonderful hostess, who threw epic parties and invited everyone. Decorating masterfully for each holiday.

She was an accomplished gardener with a massive yard, who could grow anything.

She never raised her well modulated voice. Had a reassuring touch and warm smile. She positively contributed to anyone's life she encountered.

At all times, there is an undeniable comfort in knowing others tenderly support us during our loss and grief. We appreciate everyone who continues to reach out to us, we are touched deeply. We want to thank the staff that assisted our mother daily for their kindness and care. Erin Gates, Dr. George Wilson and Brittany Farley at Utah Home Health, who employed their knowledge and expertise. All showed compassion and had a steady focus on mom's needs. They stand out as tender heroes.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, with a visitation from 11:00-12:15 p.m. In regards to COVID, masks will be available and mandatory, also we ask that social distancing be observed please.



