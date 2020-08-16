Shirley Diamond
1935 ~ 2020
Shirley Diamond, age 85, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Mesquite, NV surrounded by her children. She was born June 13, 1935 in Tremonton, UT to Melvin Edward and Mary Veloy Pierce. Shirley grew up in North Salt Lake, where she graduated from Davis High School. On July 3, 1953, she married Ralph Byron Diamond in North Salt Lake. After her marriage to Ralph, they raised their children in Utah, Idaho and Texas before Ralph's work brought them back to Northern Utah. They were lucky enough to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, shortly before his death on August 27, 2003.
Shirley was a devoted, selfless wife & mother who enjoyed caring for her family. She served faithfully in her church callings and enjoyed quilting, needlepoint and other handicrafts. On September 25, 2010, she married Roger VanHauter in Highland, UT. The couple moved to St. George in (2016).
Survivors include her husband Roger of St. George, UT; three sons and one daughter: Linda (Robert) Jones of Mesquite, NV; Michael (Jan) Diamond of Oregon City, OR; Scott of Island Park, ID; Kevin (Elizabeth) of Highland, UT; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and three brothers: Richard (Sharon) Pierce of Woods Cross, UT; DeMonte (Cheryl) Pierce of Bountiful, UT and Neil (Peggy) of South Jordan, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons and one brother, Melvin.
Funeral services will be Private for family only. (Due to Covid 19). A facebook Livestream will be available through our website at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
on Monday, August 17, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Lindquist Bountiful Mortuary Chapel, 727 N. 400 E., Bountiful, Utah. Interment will follow in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com