Shirley Eunice Higham


1927 - 2019
Shirley Eunice Higham Obituary
Shirley Higham
Gunnison, Utah
Shirley Eunice Clement Higham, 91, passed away March 16, 2019 in Gunnison, Utah. She was born on May 30, 1927 to Alma Levor Clement and Maudie Frances Kearnes in Gunnison. She married DelMar Albert Higham in the Manti Temple. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2011.
Mom is survived by her children: Eugene (Maureen), Marianne Haleen, Lynn (Kathleen), Leslie, Jolene (Burke) Willardson, Jana Lee (Edmund) Young, Edmond (Deanna), Jerold (Wendy), DelMarie (Kenneth, deceased) Greenburg; 34 grandchildren and 55 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Verna Kofford.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Gunnison Stake Center. Viewing will be held on Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Gunnison Stake Center and 9:30 to 10:30 on Monday. Burial will be in the Gunnison Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019
