1927 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Shirley Jean Foreman Bartley was born in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Burkett Ora and Marie Lee Foreman, on January 25, 1927. She moved with her family to Casper, Wyoming, in 1934, and lived there until World War II brought her to Salt Lake City, Utah, in August 1942. Shirley graduated from East High School, in 1945 and received a B.A. Degree in English from the University of Utah in 1954. Shirley worked as a clerk for the United States Post Office for seventeen years and was eventually assigned as an assistant in the training office. From 1963 to 1966, Shirley was a District Advisor for Utah Girl Scout Council. She arranged for leader training and planning day camps in Elko and Ely, Nevada, Orem, Provo, Pleasant Grove, Richfield and Cedar City, Utah. Shirley was an active member of the P.T.A. at Roosevelt Elementary School from 1972-1978. Shirley worked part-time at the University of Utah Marriott Library from 1979-1994. Shirley was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Interests over the years were traveling, photography, stamp collecting, bowling and reading. Shirley attended the Salt Lake City County Library Book Clubs. Shirley wrote an article for the Faces of Utah, in 1966 and published the Lee Family History in 2008. Shirley married Clarence Bartley in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1965, he preceded her in death. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.utahhumane.org. Services for Shirley will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019