Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Intermountain Baptist Church
4770 S. 1950 W.
Taylorsville, UT
1924 - 2019
Nov 18, 1924 ~ Oct 2, 2019
Born November 18, 1924 in Kaysville, Utah to Charles D. Hayes and Ada Openshaw. Married Lester H. Hoesch June 7, 1942 in Evanston, Wyoming.
Survived by Daughters: Shirley Ann Sutton and Judy Gardner (Darrell), Son Gary. Also Survived by eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband and daughter Betty.
Shirley worked many years for the State of Utah in Dept of Health. Family was very important to Shirley and she loved everyone.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to Breast Cancer Society in the name of Shirley Hoesch.
Services will be conducted on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at Intermountain Baptist Church located at 4770 S. 1950 W. in Taylorsville, Utah. Services will begin at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
