Shirley Hamblin
1932 ~ 2019
Shirley Faye Martin Hamblin, 87, of Sandy Utah, passed away peacefully as she slept on Sunday Oct 27, 2019. She was born April 29, 1932 to Lorenzo Worrell and Florence Ruby Peterson Martin in Bountiful, Utah. She had 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Howard, Carl, Barbara, Marlene, Gloria, and Ruby Lynn.
Her childhood instilled in her a life long work ethic, she began working for neighbors at the age of 8 to help provide for her family. She cared for her siblings and helped with caring for the animals and tending to the garden. She baked pies and loved to cook with her mother. She had many adventures as a child and loved going to school. She loved catching snakes and scorpions and was fearless! She loved sports, especially basketball. She was a cheerleader, and friend to everyone! She graduated at the age of 16 from South High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Paul Hamblin. They were married on April 6, 1959 and together they raised 11 children.They found great joy being grandparents to 42 grandchildren, 115 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Shirley is loved by so many, especially her family!
She was an invaluable part of the Harman's Kentucky Fried Chicken family, where she worked from 1957-2001. Shirley held one of the highest positions in Harmans Management, and served in many capacities. She won Top 10 awards, The Spirit of Harmans Award and many others. She changed the lives of so many people with her love, kindness and compassion. She leaves a wonderful legacy. Her example and incredible work ethic will live on in the lives of so many others.
The family would like to thank Sunrise Senior Living for the wonderful care they have given to Shirley over the past 3 years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Canyon View Ward, 9119 South 1300 East in Sandy beginning at 11 AM. A viewing will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 6-8 PM as well as Saturday prior to services beginning at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019