Shirley Hawkes Nelson (AKA Nana), age 93, was born on May 18, 1927 at her house in Salt Lake City, Utah to Orson and Margret Hawkes. She had two brothers, Ralph and Harold. She graduated from East High School in 1945.

She married the love of her life and her partner in crime, Boyd Oliver Nelson on January 16, 1948. Despite the odds of meeting on a blind date Halloween night, the two of them shared an amazing love story that lasted over 75 years.

During those 75 years, Shirley and Boyd produced 4 children, Mike, Dave, Jeff and Denise (a wonderful surprise 8 years later).

Shirley enjoyed cheating at golf and cards. She also enjoyed bowling, cats, fridge magnets and traveling with the "crazy 8" group, a group of friends she and Boyd had.

Shirley's greatest treasure in life was her family. She enjoyed family get-togethers and looked forward to visits from children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Having out lived all her friends and siblings, she leaves behind her husband, her four children Mike (Judy), Dave (Janet), Jeff (Diane) and Denise Viscomi, ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and her cat.

A graveside service will be held on September 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial, 3401 S. Highland Dr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store