|
|
Shirley Hyde Latteier
October 15, 1922 ~ October 26, 2019
Shirley Hyde Latteier passed away Oct. 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 15, 1922 in Salt Lake City to Charles Stanford Hyde and Lanora Zurviah Sperry. Shirley spent the first three years of her life in the Netherlands where her father was a Mission President and spoke Dutch as her first language. She graduated from South High as Valedictorian with a scholarship to the University of Utah.
Shirley married her lifelong sweetheart Andrew F. Latteier in the Salt Lake Temple on April 25. 1945. They were the parents of 3 girls and 2 boys. She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in the Relief Society, YW and Primary Presidencies. She was the ward organist for 27 years. Shirley loved the gospel and was a great example of Christ.
Shirley was a guide on Temple Square and for Sample Salt Lake handling incoming conventions. She was President of the Salt Lake and Utah State Medical Auxiliary, serving also on the National Board. She also managed the Featherbed Co. Shirley was an avid reader, writer of poetry, musicals and music. She wrote many road shows with one winning 1st place in the first and only regional road show at Kingsbury Hall. Shirley's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, spoiling each of them. Missed will be the many Sunday dinners she had for her family. "As I move on to the next life I hope I gave as much as I took."
Shirley is survived by her children Andrea (David) Van Wagoner, Paul (Marilyn) and Julie (Richard) Lake, son-in-law Robert Richards, sisters Marjorie Humphreys and Charleen O'Brian, 20 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Russell, daughter Susan, great-grandson Grayson Cichelli, brother Arthur and sisters Helen and Ruth.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wasatch Hills Ward, 2255 S. Wasatch Dr., with a Viewing prior from 9-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in memory of Shirley H. Latteier.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019