Shirley Irene Pitcher
1935 - 2020
1935 ~ 2020
"For me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21.
Our beloved grandmother, mother, aunt, and friend, Shirley Pitcher, rejoined our Lord and Savior on June 16, 2020.
Shirley Irene Dalbey was born on August 15, 1935, the second child to Gifford C. Dalbey and Vada Curry Dalbey in Mahaska County, Iowa on Ole Ness Farm. The farm was a magical place where Shirley discovered her love for animals caring for the farm's chickens and kittens. At the age of 9, she moved with her parents to Utah, where she would build her life in Ogden.
On December 21, 1951, she married John Daniel Pitcher on the Winter Solstice. He was the love of her life and they shared their love for birds, flowers (particularly yellow roses), and beautiful rocks. Together, they built a beautiful family founded on their mutual love of Jesus Christ. She served the Lord as the first ordained woman deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Ogden and volunteered as church office secretary at many churches.
Her life and legacy are a beacon of hope and devotion to living in Christ's light. She brought comfort to many people throughout her life, who were drawn to her faith and conviction in God. Her children's ministry was a hallmark in her life and carried over into monthly presentations at Summit Assisted Living. Today she dances in the golden rays of sunlight and basks in the glory of God with her beloved Dan.
Shirley is survived by William David (Valerie Clear), Charles Gifford (Anastacia Serrano), and Susan Marie (Steven Stoneking) as well as 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 1 great- great-grandchild. Her love for our savior, and compassion for others' lives on through them.
Private services will be held due to Covid-19. Interment, Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
June 18, 2020
What a wonderful tribute to a wonderful woman! She truly carried the light of Christ with her and shined it for everyone to see. She has forever imprinted my life for the better and I am glad she lives on through all of her family whom she loves so very much!! I send my prayers and love to you all!
Cynthia Jacobson
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
