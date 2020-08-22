Shirley J. Hodgson

1928 - 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Shirley J. Hodgson, 92, passed away on August 18, 2020, surrounded by family that loved her. Born June 30, 1928, to Julia and Carl Johnson. Shirley graduated from South High School in1945 and went on to LDS Business College.

She met the love of her life, Frank B. Hodgson at the roller rink and skated into marriage on February 12, 1948. She is the proud mother of 3 children, Larry B. (Rosie), Dennis C. (Debbie), and Jullie A. (Kevin) Blackner. She had 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Shirley loved boating, camping with family, and traveling with friends. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and could shop till you dropped. She enjoyed working in her beautiful yard well into her late seventies. She is survived by a cousin that was like a brother, Francis "spud" Hansen and proceeded in death by husband, brother, and her parents. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.



