She's worth whatever chaos she brings to the table…loving her is a splendid adventure!
Our devoted and courageously-determined wife, mom, grandma, daughter and friend, Shirley Moser, found relief once again on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a valiant fight with Polycystic Kidney Disease. In 2001, Shirl was given a second chance at life when her son, Ron, donated his kidney to her. We are forever grateful for the nineteen extra years it allowed us to spend with her.
Shirl was born October 28, 1952, in San Francisco, California, to Ron Scribner and Betty Scribner. She was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she attended West High School.
On June 16, 1981, she married the love of her life, Jay Moser, Jr. They spent the next 38 years raising and making cherished memories with their family. Most weekends they could be found in the mountains, on a lake, or at a racetrack. Although her health would not allow full-time RVing, they spent as much time in their home-away-from-home as possible. Jay was Shirl's rock and strength in times of weakness. He was not just her partner-in-crime, he was also her untiring advocate and remained steadfast by her side until the very end.
Shirl was a devoted wife and mother, and especially loved her role as "Grams". Her grandchildren were her world and she treasured every moment with them. From cheer and gymnastics to dance recitals and baseball games, you could always find Grams wherever her grandchildren were. Grams and Pops' home is a magnet for their grandchildren, who have always known that "what happens at Grams' stays at Grams."
Shirl was well-known for her quick-wit, masterful comebacks, and knack for telling it like it was.
Shirl is survived by her husband, Jay; her three children: Ron (Amy), Angela (Jayson) and Crystal (Daniel); four grandchildren: Sydnee, Wryn, Reagan and Jackson; and many cherished family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Scribner, and mother and father-in-law, Carmen and Jay Moser, Sr.
The family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nursing staff at the University of Utah who nicknamed Shirl their "Medical Miracle".
A celebration and viewing for Shirl will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to the services at Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020