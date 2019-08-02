Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway Obituary
Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway
In Loving Memory
Our beloved mother - Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway passed away at home on July 26, 2019. She leaves behind her husband (Hank), whom she called her "favorite part" of her 80 years on Earth, her five children (Tina, Hank, Dawn, Chris & Tom) who she loved unconditionally and cared deeply for throughout her life. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a deeply religious women, who relied on her faith to guide her throughout her life and she now paves the way, once again, joining those dear friends and family members who have preceded her in death. Her fierce loyalty, unending generosity and willingness to help those in need will be a legacy that those she leaves behind can follow. In the words of Mother Teresa "I know God will not give me anything I can't handle. I just wish that He didn't trust me so much." We trusted you Mom, you were our rock and you will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hunstman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.