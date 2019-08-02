|
|
Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway
In Loving Memory
Our beloved mother - Shirley Jean Catlett Hathaway passed away at home on July 26, 2019. She leaves behind her husband (Hank), whom she called her "favorite part" of her 80 years on Earth, her five children (Tina, Hank, Dawn, Chris & Tom) who she loved unconditionally and cared deeply for throughout her life. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a deeply religious women, who relied on her faith to guide her throughout her life and she now paves the way, once again, joining those dear friends and family members who have preceded her in death. Her fierce loyalty, unending generosity and willingness to help those in need will be a legacy that those she leaves behind can follow. In the words of Mother Teresa "I know God will not give me anything I can't handle. I just wish that He didn't trust me so much." We trusted you Mom, you were our rock and you will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hunstman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019