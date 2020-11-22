Shirley Jean Mears
1923 ~ 2020
Shirley Jean Mears died Wednesday at the self-ascribed age of "plenty-nine" in her residence at the Barton Creek assisted living facility in Bountiful, Utah. Born in Salt Lake City, Shirley attended South and Granite High Schools, then worked at the Tooele Army Depot in support of the troops in WWII. She married Wallace B. Mears upon his return from serving in the Navy. A full-time mom and wife, she also ran Shirley's Beauty Salon in her Bountiful home. A genuine wit and fun-loving person, Shirley made fast friends wherever she went. The girls' club she formed in grade school met occasionally for over 80 years. Shirley loved music. She sang in the Sweet Adelines chorus in her younger years and played in harmonica bands in later life. She and Wally also enjoyed square dancing after Wally's retirement in 1983. She played golf and was good at it, often beating any men who happened to be in her foursome (while playing from the men's tees). A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she taught junior Sunday school classes and served as Cub Scout leader, among other callings. She is survived by her children: Mark (Kathy), Janene Spencer, Lu Ann Samuelsen, Scott (Wendy), Kenny (Kriston); 16 grandchildren; and a bunch of great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Barton Creek personnel and Elevation Hospice aide Cassie for their loving care. Due to COVID-19, the family is holding a private celebration of Shirley's life. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com
.