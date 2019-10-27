Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oquirrh Point 1st Ward
6253 West 6200 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oquirrh Point 1st Ward
6253 West 6200 South
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Peck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jean Peck


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jean Peck Obituary
Shirley Jean Peck
1932 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Shirley Jean Peck passed away surrounded by loved ones October 23, 2019 at Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, UT. She was born on Valentine's Day in 1932 in Logan, UT, to Kurt and Lona Strobelt. She has four children and loved being a mother. Shirley loved to dance and shop. She married Shelden Peck on October 2, 1976 in Costa Mesa, California and have enjoyed 43 years together. An evening viewing will be held Monday, October 28 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with an hour prior viewing at the Oquirrh Point 1st Ward, 6253 West 6200 South, West Valley City, UT, 84118. Burial is to follow back at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now