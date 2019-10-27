|
|
Shirley Jean Peck
1932 - 2019
West Valley City, UT-Shirley Jean Peck passed away surrounded by loved ones October 23, 2019 at Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, UT. She was born on Valentine's Day in 1932 in Logan, UT, to Kurt and Lona Strobelt. She has four children and loved being a mother. Shirley loved to dance and shop. She married Shelden Peck on October 2, 1976 in Costa Mesa, California and have enjoyed 43 years together. An evening viewing will be held Monday, October 28 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM with an hour prior viewing at the Oquirrh Point 1st Ward, 6253 West 6200 South, West Valley City, UT, 84118. Burial is to follow back at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019