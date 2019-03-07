|
1937 ~ 2019
Shirley Joan Kinyon-Sáenz-Lohnes, 81, passed away in Sandy, Utah on February 20th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley was born June 19, 1937 at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota. She attended school in Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. While studying Elementary Education at Dakota Wesleyan University she met and married Javier Sáenz. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to complete degrees at the University of Utah and raise two children-Linda Sáenz Magnuson and Joshua Sáenz. After 11 years of teaching in Salt Lake City, she moved to Colorado Springs and taught 5 years at the Air Force Academy Elementary School. Shirley then returned to Mitchell to teach for 17 years in the school system she grew up in and to care for her mother, Lola Clift.
Shirley was active in various educational associations and committees throughout her career. She taught piano, did needlework (especially quilting), journaled and travelled abroad with Pebbles, her traveling teddy bear companion.
Shirley had a great capacity for nurturing and maintaining relationships. She kept in touch with her many friends from all walks of life, students, and even pen pals. She also had a great love of animals and enjoyed pet-sitting.
She is survived by her children: Linda Magunson (Alan) and Joshua Sáenz (Stacey); and nine grandchildren: Nikki, Sarah, Mikey, Caitlin, Anthony, Lauren, Thomas, Hallie, and John; and two great grandsons: Luca and Lucas. Preceded in death by her parents; three siblings: Dan Kinyon, Muriel Small, Claudette Green; uncle Tom Long; and nephew Ron Biegent.
A private family gathering was held in Shirley's honor in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in her hometown of Mitchell, South Dakota on April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019