Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Kinyon-Sáenz-Lohnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joan Kinyon-Sáenz-Lohnes


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Joan Kinyon-Sáenz-Lohnes Obituary
1937 ~ 2019
Shirley Joan Kinyon-Sáenz-Lohnes, 81, passed away in Sandy, Utah on February 20th, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Shirley was born June 19, 1937 at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota. She attended school in Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. While studying Elementary Education at Dakota Wesleyan University she met and married Javier Sáenz. They moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, to complete degrees at the University of Utah and raise two children-Linda Sáenz Magnuson and Joshua Sáenz. After 11 years of teaching in Salt Lake City, she moved to Colorado Springs and taught 5 years at the Air Force Academy Elementary School. Shirley then returned to Mitchell to teach for 17 years in the school system she grew up in and to care for her mother, Lola Clift.
Shirley was active in various educational associations and committees throughout her career. She taught piano, did needlework (especially quilting), journaled and travelled abroad with Pebbles, her traveling teddy bear companion.
Shirley had a great capacity for nurturing and maintaining relationships. She kept in touch with her many friends from all walks of life, students, and even pen pals. She also had a great love of animals and enjoyed pet-sitting.
She is survived by her children: Linda Magunson (Alan) and Joshua Sáenz (Stacey); and nine grandchildren: Nikki, Sarah, Mikey, Caitlin, Anthony, Lauren, Thomas, Hallie, and John; and two great grandsons: Luca and Lucas. Preceded in death by her parents; three siblings: Dan Kinyon, Muriel Small, Claudette Green; uncle Tom Long; and nephew Ron Biegent.
A private family gathering was held in Shirley's honor in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in her hometown of Mitchell, South Dakota on April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now